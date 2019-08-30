Home

Eleanor E. Opolinsky


1923 - 2019
It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Eleanor E. (Murphy) Opolinsky, 96, of Burlington, on Thursday August 22, 2019. Eleanor was born on February 28, 1923 in Boston, MA and was the daughter of the late Matthew and Helga (Svenson) Murphy. Eleanor served honorably and proudly in the United States Marine Corps during World War II. She loved animals, gardening, reading and bowling and amused everyone with her wonderful sense of humor. She was the beloved wife of the late Alvin I. Opolinsky, devoted mother of Elin Dolle (Carl) of Deep River, David Opolinsky of Bristol and Amy Scheetz of Florida, and doting grandmother to grandsons Carter and Kit Scheetz. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Matthew Murphy and her four sisters, Helga Fleming, Rose Wentworth, Evelyn McClelland and Winifred Page. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics, Attn: Web Gifts, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036?360 or a . Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Eleanor's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2019
