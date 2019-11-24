Home

Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Eleanor F. DeVoe


1939 - 2019
Eleanor F. DeVoe Obituary
Eleanor F. DeVoe, 79, of Coventry, beloved wife of the late Robert DeVoe, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born December 3, 1939 in Oakland, Maine, daughter of the late James and Cora (Bickford) Knowles. She retired after working many years as an Accountant from Lydall, Inc. She was the matriarch of the family, depended on by many, loved by all who knew her. Eleanor enjoyed playing cards, traveling and spending time with her family. She is survived by her children Ruth Harrison (Steven) of Stafford Springs, Susan Corneliuson (Roger Talbot) of Coventry, Robert DeVoe of Coventry, and James DeVoe (Michael Ziel) of Coventry. She also leaves her brother Roger Knowles, grandchildren Kim Hekkala (Erik), Jeffrey Corneliuson (Renee), Ken Corneliuson (Melinda), Jeremiah DeVoe, Corrine Quirk and Daisy Lemaire, three great grandchildren Anna, Brooklyn, and Eleanor, as well as a special niece Peg (Buzz) Buzzell. Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4-6 PM at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Rt. 195), Tolland with a memorial service to follow at 6 PM. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
