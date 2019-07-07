Eleanor H. Conochalla, 95, of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was the widow of Joseph Conochalla, her beloved husband of 68 years. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Jacob "Hagop" Hovhanessian and Osanna (Manoogian) Hovhanessian. Eleanor was formerly employed as a Hairdresser at the Beauty Salon at G. Fox and Co. in Hartford before retiring. She was extremely proud to be a hairdresser and generously provided haircuts and colors to friends and family throughout her life. She was a member of the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain. Surviving are three sisters, Elizabeth Kalajian of Newington, Ann Grano and husband Tony of Wethersfield, and Sarah Sansone of Plainville; her God daughters Sharon Sherwood and Sandra Dugay, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was predeceased by a brother, Bagdassar "Baggy" Hovhanessian. A private memorial and burial service will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, New Britain this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection, 1910 Stanley St., New Britain, CT 06053. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Eleanor with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 7, 2019