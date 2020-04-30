|
|
Eleanor Ruth (Keene) Hansen, 92, of West Suffield, beloved wife of 70 years to the late Raymond G. Hansen, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born May 23, 1927 in West Hartford, daughter of the late James and Ruth (White) Keene, she lived in Bloomfield where she raised her family before retiring to Sebring, FL and she would return to CT in 2007. Before she started her family, Eleanor worked at Sage Allen in Hartford in the Credit Department. After raising her family she returned to work as a Paraprofessional in the Bloomfield School System. When she retired in 1992, she and Raymond traveled the country by motorhome before settling in Sebring, FL. Eleanor is survived by her five children, Raymond Hansen, Jr. (Sandy Giamalis) of West Suffield, Joanne Hansen of Winsted, William Hansen (Joslyn) of West Suffield, Joseph Hansen (Debra Perno) of Farmington, NY, Theodore Hansen (Jennifer) of West Suffield, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her eldest son James Hansen, and her brother Donald Keene. Memorial services will be announced at a future date. Burial will be alongside her husband at the convenience of her family in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suffield Ambulance Association, PO Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020