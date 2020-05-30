Eleanor Irene Russell, 97, of Manchester, CT, wife of the late Horace E. Russell, Sr. for 54 years, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1923 to the late John and Irene Crockett. Eleanor worked for First National Stores for 30 years, was a Commissioner of Housing, and belonged to the Silk Town Red Hats. She also enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. She is survived by her sons, Horace E. Russell, Jr. and his wife Sandra of Manchester, and Michael Russell of North Carolina; her daughter, Kathleen Chapell of Florida; daughter-in-law, Mary of Coventry; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Eleanor is predeceased by her son, Kenneth Russell; and her son-in-law, Bill Chapell. Eleanor's family would like to thank all the nurses and aids for all the love and care that Eleanor received at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center. A private Graveside Service will be held at East Cemetery in Manchester, CT at the convenience of the family. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.