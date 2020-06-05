Eleanor J. Plonski
1930 - 2020
Eleanor "Ellie" J. (Jagielski) Plonski 90, of Enfield, entered into eternal life, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 peacefully in the comfort of her home. She was the beloved wife of 50 years, to the late John C. Plonski, Sr. (2/2002). Eleanor was born on April 12, 1930 in Southington, CT to the late George and Frances (Regual) Jagielski. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who truly enjoyed her family and especially adored the grandchildren & great grandchildren. Ellie was a wonderful cook and loved flowers and gardening. She also enjoyed being the very best at word puzzles. Eleanor worked at Sessions Clock Co. for 9 years, after moving to Somers she had a home-based typing business for 10 years. She was a member of All Saints Church, where she was actively involved with the Catholic Daughters of America for many years, as well as volunteered with the schools and charities. Ellie is survived by her three loving children; John C. Plonski, Jr and wife Joan of South Windsor, CT, Susan Oswell & husband Ron of Somers, CT and Thomas Plonski of Enfield. Her four beloved grandchildren; Kristen Gianpoalo, Stephanie Plonski, Alison Nutbrown and Matthew Oswell, her adored great-grandchildren; Corina & Sofia Gianpoalo. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Evelyn Jagielski of Millbury, MA, a sister Florence Plonski & her husband Edward of Bristol, CT and a sister-in-law Phyllis Plonski of Clark Summit, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four brothers; Edward, Joseph, Walter and Alfred, and two sisters; Jenny Ducki and Nelly Witkovic. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory may be made to Lymphoma-Leukemia Society, Donor Services P.O. Box 98018 Washington DC 20090-8018. Due to the public health crisis a private graveside service will take place in the Somers Center Cemetery, Somers, CT at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence message for the family go to: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
