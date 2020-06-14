Eleanor Kearns Ryan
KEARNS RYAN-Eleanor "Ellie", 83 of Boston and formerly of CT, passed away on June 10, 2020. Ellie was predeceased, in 2017, by her long time companion, John Larson. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne and her husband, Thomas of Windsor CT. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Kristina of Windsor CT and Erik of Portland, OR. Ellie was a lover of animals and contributions in her name can be made to ASPCA.org Services will be at a later date. For online condolences, please visit: watermanboston.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
