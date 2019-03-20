Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Krause

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Krause Obituary
Eleanor (Goodale) Krause, 84, of Manchester died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Bickford Health Care Center. Born in Manchester to Frank and Alice (Field) Goodale, she worked as an LPN at Manchester Manor for many years. Eleanor is survived by her children Mary A. Fazzino and her husband Angelo, Lisa Avery and her husband David, and Michael Krause; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Robert H. Krause, her long-time companion Richard X. Pillard, her sisters Harriet Cramer and Mildred Goodale and her brother Frank Goodale Jr.Family and friends may call on Friday March 22nd from 6-8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street, Manchester. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005 or online at . For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now