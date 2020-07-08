It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Eleanor Louise (Zajac) Namnoum on June 26th after a brief illness. Ellie was born on March 11, 1936 to Bertha (Siipola) and Martin Zajac and grew up in Hopedale, Massachusetts. Ellie was a lifelong learner and was valedictorian of her high school class in Hopedale, received her Bachelor's degree at UMASS, and her Master's degree at CCSU. Prior to starting her family, Ellie was a teacher in Long Island, and then in New Britain. Ellie was the devoted wife of Thomas Namnoum, who pre-deceased her. Ellie leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law John & Marianne Namnoum of South Windsor, her daughter Elizabeth Dickman, grandson Joseph Dickman and son-in-law David Dickman, all of Amston. Ellie was an uplifting spirit who shared her love generously with family and friends, and her home was known as a safe haven with great food, music, stimulating conversation and support when needed. Ellie loved music and loved to go to concerts – a personal highlight was seeing the Rolling Stones live with her children. Ellie was laid to rest with her husband Tom on what would have been their 59th anniversary in a private burial service. Memorial donations may be made to Lindsay's Legacy Foundation PO Box 3196, Vernon CT 06066; a charity which Ellie supported honoring her great niece by helping patients and families who have received a cancer diagnosis. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
