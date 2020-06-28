Eleanor L. Paulson
1928 - 2020
Eleanor Lillian (Barringham) Paulson, formerly of West Hartford, passed from this life on June 23, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the wife of Robert Paulson. Born November 16, 1928 in New Haven, Connecticut, the daughter of Louis and Margaret (Canavan) Barringham, Eleanor was raised in West Haven and attended public schools. Upon her marriage she moved to West Hartford where she would spend the remainder of her life. She was employed by the West Hartford Board of Education for over 20 years, starting out in the cafeteria system and moving up to Para Professional. Eleanor was known for her many craft projects, most notoriously for her hand knit personalized Christmas Stockings. Her hands were always creating something including a turkey dinner mid-summer just because she felt like it. Eleanor was predeceased by her sister, Frances Obersteadt, and her son Alan David Paulson. In addition to Robert, her husband of 71 years, she leaves behind her daughter Joan E.P. Brodeur and her husband Richard and their children, Jayna Brodeur and Elyse and Daniel Manyak; Alan's children, Robert and Jessica Paulson, Michelle Paulson, Melissa and Jamison Wells and their mother Ellen Stern; and 5 Great Grandchildren, John, Chloe, Brent, Lillyan and Jack. The family wishes to express their most sincere thanks to the staff of The Summit at Plantsville for their loving care and concern. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Wreaths Across America, P. O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04630. Please comment under memo on check, In Memory of Eleanor Paulson. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
