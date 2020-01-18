Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
SS Cyril & Methodius Church
Hartford, CT
Eleanor M. (Baskowski) Homicki


1928 - 2019
Eleanor M. (Baskowski) Homicki Obituary
Eleanor Baskowski Homicki passed peacefully at her home in Westerly, Rhode Island, on Dec. 28, 2019. She was born on Dec. 26, 1928, in Rockville, to Stephen and Anna (Lentocha) Baskowski. Eleanor previously resided in Wethersfield and Bradenton Florida. She was an accomplished paralegal having been employed in Connecticut's judicial system and probate courts before her retirement. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Stanley Homicki and their daughter, Mary Homicki both who she carried closely in her heart. She was also predeceased by her brother William "Bill" Baskowski and his wife, Bonnie; and nephew John Baskowski. She leaves her brother Anthony "Tony" Baskowski and his wife, Sophie. She is also survived by her nephews Stephen Baskowski and his wife, Pamela and Anthony Homicki; and several great nieces and nephews. There will be a Funeral Mass Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m., SS Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 18, 2020
