Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Covenant Church
785 Mill St
Berlin, CT
Eleanor M. Peterson Obituary
Eleanor M. Peterson, 92, of Cromwell, widow of Raymond W. Peterson, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Pilgrim Manor in Cromwell. Born in Baltimore, MD, she grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School in 1944. Eleanor was a resident of Farmington before moving to Cromwell. She was formerly employed as a retail store Assistant Manager at D&L. She was a longtime member of Bethany Covenant Church in Berlin. Surviving are her children, Bert Peterson (Kathleen) of Media, PA, Craig (Sara) Peterson of Farmington, Don Peterson of Collingdale, PA, and Cheryl Peterson of Cromwell; two brothers, George Hlista and Harvey Hlista, both of California; three grandchildren, Richard Peterson, Olivia Peterson, and Graham Peterson; and two great-grandchildren, Evan Peterson and Ellie Peterson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 AM at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St., Berlin. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Eleanor with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019
