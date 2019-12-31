Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church)
601 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT
Eleanor M. Rinaldo


1923 - 2019
Eleanor M. (Martino) Rinaldo, 96, of Rocky Hill, formerly of Cottwell Drive, Wethersfield, wife of the late Joseph Rinaldo, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019. She was born December 23, 1923 in Hartford and was the daughter of the late Luco R. Martino and Mary (Vicino) Martino. She retired from the State of Connecticut, Attorney General's Business Office. She also was employed by the former Stone & Webster Securities. She was a longtime faithful communicant of Corpus Christi Church, Wethersfield. Eleanor is survived by her sister, M. Madeline Martino. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to Mikey's Place Playground, c/o Mary Daversa, 5 Grist Mill Road, Wethersfield, CT. 06109. For on line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 31, 2019
