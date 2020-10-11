Eleanor Mae Melley, "Ellie" of Westbrook, CT and formerly of Mamaroneck, NY passed away October 5th at home in Connecticut with her family by her side. She was 92. Ellie was born in Bristol, CT in 1928 to the late Michael & Nell (Tunila) Fiorillo, her family soon moved to Hartford, CT where she attended Mount St. Joseph's High School. After graduating from the College of New Rochelle, Ellie started her career as a special education teacher in Hartford before marrying her husband of 32 years, Edward Stephen Melley in Hartford. They moved to Mamaroneck, NY where she continued to teach special education while raising her children. Later she taught at elementary schools in White Plains, NY and at Sacred Heart of Jesus School serving Hells Kitchen in New York City. Ellie loved to travel, especially visiting her daughter in California and son on Cape Cod. She is survived by her children, E. Stephen Melley. Elizabeth M. Melley Genolio, Robert Emmett Melley and his wife, Ann Marie, seven grandchildren, Kara, Kristina, Alison, Robert, Ryan, Joseph, Sophie and three great grandchildren, Noah, Addison, and Camila, sister-in-law's Pat Melley, Mary Lou Melley, Mary Jane Fiorillo, Alba Fiorillo, and Aunt Lois Tunila and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind a close group of dear friends, Peggy, Jeanette, Jean, Carol and Marie. She was pre-deceased by her husband Edward Stephen Melley and brothers Philip, Thomas, Michael and Robert Fiorillo. A private ceremony will be held at a later date where her ashes will be interred at Mount St. Benedict's Cemetery in Bloomfield. CT. Hers was a life well lived filled with friendship and love, she will be missed.



