|
|
Eleanor (Olson) Mitkoski, 99, of West Hartford died on April 11, 2020. Born in Hartford, she was the loving wife of Charles J. Mitkoski. They resided in Waterbury until after his passing, in 1967 she moved to West Hartford with her two sons Roger and Thomas who both reside in West Hartford today. She was predeceased by her sister Mildred and brothers Hebert, Walter and Arthur. She is survived by her two sons Roger and Thomas and his wife Donna of West Hartford, her last brother Paul of Colchester and special niece Janice and her husband Theodore of Manchester Center, VT. Eleanor worked for many years at the Conn Dairy Council in Hartford. Her passion while there was to make sure children were able to get proper nutrition. Her work was a precursor to what is now, School Lunch Programs. After it's closing and to support her family she returned to Cigna Life Insurance where she was a supervisor in the Variable Annuities Department. She was an avid reader and filled with compassion, especially for those who had less than her. Finally and most importantly Eleanor was a Christian woman and was a member of The Elmwood Community Church from teenage years until her death. We know she will be seated at the right hand of The Father. The Funeral will be Private at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Girl Scouts of America. Sheehan Hilborn Breen has care of the arrangements. Online condolences please visit: www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020