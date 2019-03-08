Age 91, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Antonio Brancieri and Rocchina (Laraia)Brancieri, and the wife of more than 57 years to the late David Murphy Jr.Before moving to to the Wingate Residences in Norton, MA two years ago, Eleanor was a resident of Hartford and Wethersfield CT. She was the proud mother of three children; David Murphy III, Sheila Miller and Dr. Marlene Murphy-Setzko as well as their spouses; Gwen Murphy, Drew Miller and Steve Setzko who she considered to also be her children.Eleanor was an accomplished artist,working in a variety of mediums. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens. She volunteered at the St. Francis Hospital Daycare Center for over 30 years and had a raised-bed garden dedicated in her honor prior to her retirement as a fitting symbol of the joy that the children and flowers always gave to her. She was also an active volunteer for many years to the Wethersfield Volunteer Ambulance.In her younger days she enjoyed travelling, both in the U.S. and abroad and possessed a lifelong intellectual curiosity, as evidenced by her taking up the IPad at age 85. She would send emails and articles to her children and grandchildren, always welcoming their new photos and stories. In addition, she was an avid college basketball fan, especially for the UConn women's team and would stay up all night if needed during March Madness. In addition to her three children she is survived by five grandchildren; Samuel Murphy, Jessica Batten, Julie Miller-Erskine, Jacob Setzko, Kevin Setzko and their beloved spouses; Aaron Batten and Robbie Erskine. Visiting hours will be at D'Esopo Funeral Chapel 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield CT on Monday March 11 from 9 AM -10 AM. Burial services will be private. Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019