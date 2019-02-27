Eleanor "Nan" Hochman Kaplan, 95, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury. She was born in Holdingford, MN on January 18, 1924 to Maurice and Helen Kohn. She participated in various sports in high school in Crookston, MN and music was always an important part of her family life. Her parents and all the siblings played musical instruments and Nan also took formal lessons in dance, including tap, jazz and ballet. She continued to perform for most of her life, including shows with the Red Hat Society while living in MD in her eighties. Nan married George Hochman shortly after World War II and together they raised three children: Michael, Debby and Stephen. She enjoyed vacations, especially to Cape Cod, playing cards, Scrabble, reading, trips to the casino and any activity that involved family. She had an eye for fashion and enjoyed being co-owner of a ladies' boutique, the Merry Den, in Meriden, CT for several years. She later worked for Meriden Social Services and also Baker & Taylor Publishing Company when the family moved to NJ in 1973. After going through a divorce in 1980, Nan moved to FL and later married Mike Kaplan in Lake Worth, Florida. She lived her last years in Florida, Maryland and Connecticut and even dabbled in racehorse ownership in the late 1980's She will best be remembered for her love of family and devotion to those close to her. Nan is survived by her children, Michael Hochman and wife Nancy of Bethpage, NY; Debby Epp and husband Charlie of Wethersfield; Stephen Hochman and wife Judy of Westminster, MD; grandchildren, Jeff and Cassandra Epp; step-granddaughter, Nancy Pantino; step-great grandchildren, Anthony and Carlo of NY and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Mannie and Parker and two sisters, Edith and Muriel, as well as a beloved nephew, Jeffrey Ettinger of CA and both of her former husbands. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Nan's life will be held at a later date. Donations in her name may be sent to the (https://donations. ). For online condolences, please visit www.jferryfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary