Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Tree Cafe
781 Hopmeadow
Simsbury, CT
Interment
Following Services
Norwich Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery
38 Route 12
Preston, CT
Eleanor R. Lipnick Obituary
Eleanor (Rosenberg) Lipnick, age 93, of Simsbury, Ct, formerly of Avon and West Hartford, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019: She was the widow of Jack Lipnick. Born in Norwich, Ct, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bertha (Curland) Rosenberg. She attended Bryant College in Rhode Island, and was an executive secretary at Cigna. She was active in B'nai B'rith and the Anti-Defamation League. She leaves her son Philip (Debra), their children; Jonathan (Katherine), Lauren Burke (Tyson), Alissa Dlugolenski (Eric);her daughter Debra Goldstein and her children Brien ( Heather), Heather; ten great grandchildren and one great great grandson. Funeral services will be hreld at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13 in the chapel of Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave., Hartford with Rabbi Philip Lazowski officiating. Interment will follow in the Norwich Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery, 38 Route 12, Preston, CT. Following interment the family will receive relatives and friends at 2 p.m., Maple Tree Cafe, 781 Hopmeadow, Simsbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Eleanor please visit on line at www.Weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
