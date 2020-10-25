Eleanor (Armentano) Reddin, 98, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Thomas P. Reddin, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at her home. Eleanor was born in Hartford on February 18, 1922 and was the daughter of the late Domenica (DeFranco) and Louis Armentano. She was the youngest and the last surviving sibling of thirteen brothers and sisters. Eleanor was a very active member at the Church of the Incarnation and devoted much of her time to the Woman's Club. Eleanor was a beautiful and kind woman who cared deeply for others. She sadly leaves behind her many nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Protective masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.