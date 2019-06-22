Eleanor "Ellie" Olson, Wife, Mom, Grandma, Gma, Great Grandmother, and Friend. A woman of many titles, and no matter her role, Ellie left a fervent imprint on every life she touched. She was born in Somers, CT on December 9, 1927, and departed from our earthly realm on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was a vivacious and tenacious soul, and could not be tamed. Eleanor encompassed the essence of the phrase "Well behaved women rarely make history". As a youth, she was the first woman to play on the men's baseball team - any challenge thrown at her she overcame. Her next feat was cooking. After she married Norman Olson in 1948, she quickly learned the art of being the "Hostess with the Most-est", long before Martha Stewart came on the scene. Ellie and Norman joined the Middletown Yacht Club where they continued to shine. They often set forth on weekend rendezvous with Ellie piloting and the heartfelt laughs and shenanigans to match. Many of us have cherished memories from our time on the "Bi-Chance" and the "Four O's". There was never a dull moment with Ellie. She danced her way through life, with her hip (long before hipster) sense of fashion, lively spirit, and unique ability to make every moment in time feel unbelievably special. We are sure Ellie is sitting with a sparkle in her eye and "Dewers" Old Fashioned in hand, sending "Skål" salutations to all she left behind. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her including her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Janice Olson of Apalachicola, FL; her daughter, Nancy Perzan of West Hartford; her grandchildren Jessica Olson Humphrey and husband David of Modesto, CA; Jason Olson and wife Kim of Meriden, CT; Mark Olson of Largo, FL; Stacey Perzan and Jennifer Perzan of West Hartford; and her great-grandsons, Noah Billings Willis of Modesto, CA and Mitchell Curry of West Hartford, CT. A private service is being planned for the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary