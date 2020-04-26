|
Eleanor "Ellie" Theresa Caruso, 83, of Rocky Hill formerly of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 after a long illness. Ellie was born in Hartford on May 31, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Michael and Caroline (Niemczyk) Buszta. Ellie grew up in Hartford, graduating Bulkeley High School in 1954, later making her home in Wethersfield. Ellie worked as a real estate agent for many years and she prided herself in helping families find their perfect home. Her commitment was recognized having received several awards during her career. In addition, Ellie was extremely dedicated to her community, she was a member of the Wethersfield Junior Woman's Club for many years serving on their Board of Directors and ultimately serving as President. She made many friends and always enjoyed her weekly luncheons with the "girls" where they shared a glass of wine and excellent conversation. In her quiet time, Ellie enjoyed working on her crafts items which would decorate her home or she would gift to her family and friends. Most of all, Ellie was a devoted mother and an exceptional grandmother. Knowing it was important for her children to pursue their careers, Ellie gladly stepped in to help them raise their children and loved doing so. Ellie was a kind and gentle woman who will be missed by all who knew her. She will be especially missed by her children, Brenda Larkin and her husband Scott of Rocky Hill, Lorraine Orsini and her husband Lou of Kensington, Michael Caruso and his wife Donna of Rocky Hill and Leslie Boyko of Newington. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, J.T. Larkin, Kevin Larkin, Elizabeth Orsini, Louis Orsini, Jacob Caruso, Matthew Caruso, Brianna Boyko and Lindsey Boyko, they are heartbroken and will miss their Grammy. In addition to her parents, Ellie was predeceased by her sister, Francis Dobrowolsky. Services and burial will be held at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020