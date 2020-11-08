Dear Warren Family,

Every time I've ever thought of your Mom it was with great respect. She was always such a wonderful, upbeat, loving And compassionate person whenever I was in her presence or speaking with her over the phone.



My Mom and your Mom had a lifelong friendship and it was special to both of them.



I'm so sorry to hear of her passing but have no doubt she is at peace with the Lord.



Thoughts and prayers from the entire Burbank Family to your family.



Scott Burbank

