Eleanor Warren
On October 30, 2020, Eleanor Warren, age 93+, a long time resident of East Hartford met Jesus and reunited with her true love Jim. Eleanor was a proud Swede born to Ida and Otto Carlson. She was the last charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in East Hartford. She often said, "take it to the Lord, Jesus is my best friend, and I'm just doing what God would want me to do". She leaves and loved her three children Sheila, Jeff and Beth, daughter-in-law Betsy, three grandsons and great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and the cats. Words to describe her were devoted Christian, compassionate, humorous, peacemaker, caregiver, florist, chocolate lover, Red Sox/UCONN basketball fan, and endless wonder of God's love. Eleanor spent the last three years lovingly being cared for by her daughter Beth at Beth's home. The family thanks Trinity Health Hospice Care for treating our Mom with dignity and peace. A celebration of her life will be held in the Spring 2021 when family and friends can gather safely and hug! She will be laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery along side her husband "Big Jim". Donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1120 Silver Lane, EH,CT 06118. To leave online condolences or share a memory of her, please sign the guestbook at courant.com/obituaries. If we all live our lives with the compassion and understanding for others, as our Mom did, what a peaceful world this would be. Live life without regret. We love you Mom!

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Dear Warren Family,
Every time I've ever thought of your Mom it was with great respect. She was always such a wonderful, upbeat, loving And compassionate person whenever I was in her presence or speaking with her over the phone.

My Mom and your Mom had a lifelong friendship and it was special to both of them.

I'm so sorry to hear of her passing but have no doubt she is at peace with the Lord.

Thoughts and prayers from the entire Burbank Family to your family.

Scott Burbank
Scott R Burbank
Friend
November 7, 2020
Sheila, Jeff and Beth
November 7, 2020
Mommy you were my gift from God. I will forever LOVE you. Now you are with Our Heavenly Father. How glorious your everlasting life is with dad, grandma, grandpa, your sisters and brother who died too soon. Now you walk in the beauty of God's promise.
Sheila Warren Whitman
Daughter
November 6, 2020
You will forever live within my heart Mom. I love you...more! See you and Dad in Heaven some day. Love, Beth oxoxo
Beth Warren
Daughter
