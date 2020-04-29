|
Eleanor "Ellie" Ziegler (née Harris), 77, of Broad Brook Ct, passed away after a long illness, on April 26th, surrounded by her beloved family. Ellie was born in Hartford Ct. to Frank and Bernice Harris. She attended Buckley High School, where a friend introduced her to the love of her life, Albert "Mel" Ziegler in 1960. They married in 1961, started a family and began their long life together. A devoted wife and mother, you could always expect to see her at her children's sporting, musical, theatrical events, graduation ceremonies and any other family related occasion. She was the strength, heart and soul of the family. She was a confidant, mentor, cheerleader and friend to the husband and children that she worshipped. A devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Catherine's Parish in Broad Brook. She and Al were longtime members of the Enfield Minutemen. Together they travelled, near and far, reenacting their love for American history. She is survived by her loving Husband of 59 years, Albert "Mel " Ziegler, her three children and their spouses, Bree (Bernice) and Shawn Smith of Maine, Al and Becky Ziegler of Ashford, Ct and Lisa Graziano and Fiancée Matt Rocco, of Ellington Ct. Five grandchildren, Rachel Ziegler, Zachary Ziegler, Nicholas Costas, Aubrie Costas and Vinnie Graziano and one great granddaughter Hannah Ziegler. A private funeral will be held on Thursday April 30, 2020 at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral home in East Windsor. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, yet to be determined. Donations can be made in her name to the Lymphodema Association of America, 411 Lafayette street, New York, New York, 10003, (800) 541-3259. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 29, 2020