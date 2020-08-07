Eleanore Marchand

Eleanore A. Marchand, 83, of Newington, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford CT on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Born in Portland, OR, she was the daughter of the late F. Willard and Martha (Baucom) Ericson. Eleanore raised her six children in Woonsocket, RI, then moved to Connecticut and eventually made Newington her home for many years. Eleanore devoted her life to her Catholic faith, her family, and to serving others. She was a Registered Nurse at the Veteran's Administration for over thirty years and was an active member of her church while she was able. Predeceased by her son Eric A. Marchand and granddaughter Veronica Marie Marchand. Eleanore was a loving mother and grandmother who always worried about her family even while her health was declining. She will be sadly missed by her children, David E. and Liliana Marchand of Germany, Paulette M. and Fred Kill of Vermont, Elizabeth S. Concannon of Connecticut, Michael J. Marchand of Utah, Janet M. Schaeffer of Virginia, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She also leaves her sister Suzanne Ericson of Oregon. Eleanore's funeral Mass was held July 23, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church in Newington, and she was laid to rest beside her granddaughter Veronica at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Enfield CT. Her services were coordinated by Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. To share a memory with her family please visit us at www.duksa.net
