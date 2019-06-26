Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
42 Spring St.
Windsor Locks, CT
Burial
Following Services
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Bloomfield, CT
Elemuel S. "Lottie" Lattibeaudier, 90, of Suffield, CT loving husband of the late Ida (Aquillo) Lattibeaudier, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Suffield House. He retired from the Danaher Corporation in Bloomfield after 27 years as a machine operator. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church, Windsor Locks. Lottie or Lem, as he was affectionately referred to, by many is survived by his sisters from Florida, Jamaica, England, and Toronto along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Lottie will be greatly missed by Ann Marie and Tony Campanelli, his close friends and caregivers. He was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Glassie Lattibeaudier and two step-sons, Suiney and Buiney Vigneri. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial for Lottie will be celebrated on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 26, 2019
