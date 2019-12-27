Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Church
47 Pleasant St.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elenita Bernabe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elenita R. Bernabe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elenita R. Bernabe Obituary
Elenita R. Bernabe, 80, of West Hartford, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Reservoir in West Hartford. Born in the Philippines, the daughter of the late Carlos and Victoria (Recato) Bernabe, she made her home in Washington DC for most of life, moving to West Hartford 10 years ago. She was an executive assistant for the Food Processors Assoc in Washington, loved playing mahjong and shopping. She is survived by her siblings, Arturo Bernabe in the Philippines, Carrie Bernabe and her partner Gerald Perloff of West Hartford, Carlito Bernabe and his wife Clara of Las Vegas; her nieces and nephew, Catherine Shiflett and her husband Kim, Carlos Bernabe III, Carol Ann Beers and her husband Jayme; and her cousins, Mary Ellen Haas and her husband Edward, Mary Overkamp, and Eleanor Scherrer and her husband Jacob. The funeral will be Saturday beginning with visitation at 9:00 a.m. at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Peter Claver Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elenita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molloy Funeral Home
Download Now