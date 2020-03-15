Home

Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
Eleonore Eveline Graff

Eleonore Eveline Graff Obituary
Eleonore Eveline (Lengsfeld) Graff, 83, of Canton, beloved wife of Carl Hugo Graff, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at her home. She was born December 25, 1936 in Breslau, Germany, daughter of the late Hermann and Hildegard (Kassner) Lengsfeld and had lived in Hartford prior to moving to Canton many years ago. Eleonore was a graduate of Greater Hartford Community College having received her degree in Nursing. Mrs. Graff was a Psychiatric Nurse for the Institute of Living for many years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the North Canton Community United Methodist Church. Eleonore enjoyed gardening, cooking German meals and traveling to Germany to visit family and friends. In addition to her loving husband of 62 years, she is survived by her children, Caroline Graff-Schadlich and husband Thomas of Trumbull; Ingrid Graff-Felix and husband Walter of East Hartland; her grandchildren, David, Charles and Emilie Schadlich; her sister, Rosemarie Turke and many nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends at the Vincent Funeral Home, 120 Albany Turnpike in Canton on Saturday, March 21st from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a funeral service at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the North Canton Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the North Canton Community United Methodist Church, P.O. BOX 311, North Canton, CT 06059. Please visit Eleonore's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2020
