Elfriede "Ellen" Varca, 89, of Bolton (previously of Andover), wife to the late Elton Ursin and John Varca, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home, with her family by her side. Ellen was born in Mannheim, Germany, daughter to the late Hermann and Maria Katharina (Mueller) Franz. Ellen grew up in Germany. During the end of World War II, she worked for the American Red Cross where she met her first husband, Elton an American GI. Ellen moved to the United States, married Elton and raised their family in Andover. During that time Ellen worked at area restaurants including Cavey's of Manchester and Fiano's of Bolton where she established many treasured friendships. After Elton's passing, she married John and acquired an additional family and became involved in the family farm on Route 85 in Bolton. Family was a cornerstone in her life, her love for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren never went unnoticed. Ellen also enjoyed traveling, appreciated world history and enjoyed gardening. The family would like to express their gratitude to Ellen's caregiver, Ms. Reta, for her care and support throughout the last two difficult years.Ellen is survived by her three children; Kathryn Cioffi and her husband Raymond of Cromwell, Virginia Hunter and Laure Ursin, both of Andover, daughter-in-law Deborah Ursin of East Hartford, step-daughter Paula Varca and step-daughter-in-law Nancy Varca of Bolton, six grandchildren; Marc Ursin and his wife Joni of Manchester, Matthew Ursin of Portland, OR, McKenzie Monaco and her husband Michael of Glastonbury, Erin VanGuilder and her husband Jason of Elverson, PA, Sarah Cioffi of Boston, MA, and Maria Doiron and her husband Tyler of Pine Bush, NY, five step-grandchildren; Michelle Marcil, Torin Bull, Jeremy Bull, John Varca III and Gabby Varca, eight great-grandchildren; Griffin, Cassidy, Giselle, Axel, Kaydence, Addyson, Camden and Colt, along with a brother, Wolfgang Kuenzler and his wife Paula of Tolland and two sisters; Lilo Jernigan of Laurel Springs, NJ, and Hannelore Welch of Manchester. In addition to her husbands and parents, Ellen was predeceased by her son Thomas Ursin and her step-son John Varca Jr. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be made to the of CT, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 9, 2019