Elijah "Chico" Grumley

Elijah "Chico" Grumley Obituary
Elijah "Chico" Whitsett Grumley, 79, of Bloomfield, CT passed away peacefully on Sunday (February 3, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary C. Grumley (Gant) for almost 50 years. Calling hours will be held at 1 PM Saturday, February 23 followed by a 2 PM memorial service at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave Windsor. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
