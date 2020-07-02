Elijah Ortega, born July 1, 2003 to his mother, Renisha Martin (Willie Davis), and father, Emmanuel Ortega (Katherine Rodríguez), in Hartford, CT. He was only 16 years old when he began his eternal rest. Although Elijah's life was brief, he has left lifelong memories to hold onto, and to cherish. Elijah Ortega leaves a strong village to fulfill his legacy: His father, Emmanuel Ortega and his wife Katherine Rodríguez; his mother, Renisha Martin-Davis and stepfather Willie Davis; Sisters: Alajzah Ortega, Alivia Davis, Violet Ortega, and Niyah Davis; Great-Grandparents: Joyce M. (Martin) Rose of New Britain, CT and Henry Martin, Sr. of Marrero, LA; Grandparents: Glenda M. Martin of Windsor Locks, CT, Maria Lugo and Anibal Ortega, both of Hartford, CT. A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, July 03, 2020 from 10-12 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. The funeral will follow at Noon. To view the full obituary, leave condolences and attend the funeral remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com