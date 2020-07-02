1/1
Elijah Ortega
2003 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elijah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elijah Ortega, born July 1, 2003 to his mother, Renisha Martin (Willie Davis), and father, Emmanuel Ortega (Katherine Rodríguez), in Hartford, CT. He was only 16 years old when he began his eternal rest. Although Elijah's life was brief, he has left lifelong memories to hold onto, and to cherish. Elijah Ortega leaves a strong village to fulfill his legacy: His father, Emmanuel Ortega and his wife Katherine Rodríguez; his mother, Renisha Martin-Davis and stepfather Willie Davis; Sisters: Alajzah Ortega, Alivia Davis, Violet Ortega, and Niyah Davis; Great-Grandparents: Joyce M. (Martin) Rose of New Britain, CT and Henry Martin, Sr. of Marrero, LA; Grandparents: Glenda M. Martin of Windsor Locks, CT, Maria Lugo and Anibal Ortega, both of Hartford, CT. A walk-through visitation will be held on Friday, July 03, 2020 from 10-12 at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. The funeral will follow at Noon. To view the full obituary, leave condolences and attend the funeral remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Funeral
12:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved