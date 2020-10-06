Elinor J. Martinook, 93, wife of Paul D. Martinook, died on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT. Born on November 20, 1926 in Hartford; she was the daughter of the late William and Josephine (Gryczko) Pragluski. Elinor was a graduate of Bulkley High School in Hartford, Class of 1944. She was employed by Aetna Life Insurance Company and U.S.F. & G. Insurance Company for many years. She was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit in Newington, the Powerhouse Gym in Berlin and a member of the Bucks & Does Square Dance Club in Berlin for many years. Besides her husband Paul of Newington, with whom she would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on October 11, 2020, Elinor is also survived by her brother William J. Pragluski, her nieces, Pamela Bobrowski and Donna Marks, her nephew and godchild, William F. Pragluski and his wife, Carol Conley and several nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a great niece, Sandra West. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church Street, Newington. Committal services will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., Newington. Elinor's family would like to thank her caregivers, especially Julia, Khrystyna, Olga, Irene and Teresa for all their help. Due to the current health guidelines facial masks and social distancing will be required. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit www.newingtonmemorial.com
