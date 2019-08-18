Home

John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Calling hours
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Elinor Moran Jansen


1931 - 2019
Elinor Moran Jansen Obituary
Elinor Moran Jansen, 87, passed away on July 26, 2019. She was a long-time resident of So. Meriden. Elinor was born in Hartford in 1931 and graduated from Bulkeley High School. She went on to earn a degree from Hartford College for Woman. She married Bob in 1955 and devoted herself to her family & friends. Elinor was an active member of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church and the Red Hat Society. Elinor is survived by her children, Joanne Meyer of SC and Karen & Larry Vassar of GA. They are eternally thankful for their mom's love, strength and caring for all her years. Gram is endearingly remembered by her grandchildren Robert & Justine and Jason & Tracy Meyer; Matt & Laural, Kevin and Elissa Vassar; and Christine & Phil Raus. GG is also remembered by her great-grandchildren Juliette, Jonah, Ethan, Eli, Christian, and Jaxson. Elinor is also survived by her sister, Eileen Fitch and several nieces & nephews. Elinor is predeceased by her husband, Robert; sister, Clare Mildrum; grandson, Richard Vassar; and parents, Leslie & Mildred (Noll) Moran. Family and friends are invited to funeral services on Tuesday, August 27th at noon at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 27th prior to the service from 11AM to noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to JDRF 20 Batterson Park Road 3rd Floor, Farmington, CT 06032 to support Juvenile Diabetes research. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 18, 2019
