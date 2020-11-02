Elio Michael "Al" Belli, 93, of Columbia, husband of Dorothy (Evans) Belli, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 2, 1927 in New York City, the son of the late Pio and Rina (Geymet) Belli. Al served in the United Stated Navy and Navy Reserves during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He worked as an auto mechanic before going to Pratt & Whitney. After he retired from Pratt, he was part owner of Young's Package Store. Al and Dorothy spent twenty winters in Florida after he retired. He enjoyed playing poker, repairing small engines, going to tag sales and flea markets. In his younger years, Al enjoyed deep sea fishing and camping. He was a lifetime Charter member of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the American Legion. Al was very generous to family and friends but always looked for that bargain. In addition to his wife Dorothy, of 69 years, Al is survived by a son Doug Belli and his wife Brenda; a daughter, Diane Belli-Witek and her husband Michael; two grandchildren, Daniel Belli and his wife Angelica and Kaylee Belli and partner Andrew; two great grandchildren, Gio and Nico; his life-long friend Emil Sadlon and his best neighbor Peter Johnson. A special thank you to the Mansfield Hospice Care, his nurse Holly and his loving caring aide, Cofi. There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 11:30am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Center Cemetery, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columbia Volunteer Fire Dept., 167 Rte. 66, Columbia, CT 06237 or the Hospice of Eastern Connecticut, 34 Ledgebrook Dr. Mansfield Center, CT 06250. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com
.