Port Richey, FL – Elisabeth "Betty" Henrietta (Hawley) Erickson, of Port Richey, FL, entered the kingdom of heaven on July 22, 2020, two days after her 97th birthday. Although she had had health issues the last few years, her indomitable spirit always pulled her through. Betty was born to the late Burton E. and Henrietta B. (Pratt) Hawley, on July 20, 1923 in Tolland, MA and grew up in Winsted, CT. She was married for 51 years to Lloyd F. Erickson, formerly of Collinsville, CT. Betty graduated from The Gilbert School in Winsted, Class of 1941. After the death of her father during WWII, she worked for Kaiser Shipbuilding in Vancouver, Washington as an office girl. She returned to Winsted as her mother needed her support. Betty was a highly competent bookkeeper and worked for many years at County Motors of Torrington and Capuano Motors of Litchfield and Torrington. While she resided in Winsted, Betty was a Sunday School teacher at First Church, a member of the Daughters of Rebekah, and enjoyed roller skating at Babb's Beach Roller Rink in West Suffield. Betty and Lloyd moved to Florida in 1989 for health reasons and made many long-time friends, including her next door neighbor, Marlene, who was always there for them. She was a member of the Community Congregational Church, UCC, in New Port Richey, FL. Betty was favorite aunt to her nieces, nephews and many younger cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Alton W. Hawley, Burton Hawley and Edward P. Hawley; nephews, Burton D. Hawley and Jeremy S. Clark; and niece, Gail E. Hawley-Zygmont. Besides her husband, Lloyd, she leaves sister-in-law, Virginia B. Hawley; and 56 nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews. Betty will be greatly missed by her best friend and love of her life, Lloyd, and her extended family and many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store