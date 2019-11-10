Home

Elizabeth A. Caufield


1928 - 2019
Elizabeth A. Caufield Obituary
Elizabeth Ann Caufield, 91, of West Hartford passed away on November 1, at home with her family by her side. Betty was born May 21, 1928 and raised in Woodbury, NJ, daughter to Cornelius and Elizabeth (Bell) O'Donnell. Betty was a nurse at Saint Francis Hospital for over 25 years. She was a faithful Catholic and member of the Churches of St. Helena and St. Mark. Betty was adored by her children: Patricia and Ronald Graves of Rutland, VT, James and Linda Caufield of Reno, NV, Francis and Deborah Caufield of Canton, Elizabeth and the late Francis Daly of Simsbury, and by eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Neal and Thomas. Family knew Betty as a proud mother and grandmother who loved presiding over holidays and vacations in Cape Cod. Friends and colleagues knew her as cheerful company, an admired nurse and mentor, and a fan of Huskies women's basketball. She was tenacious, kind, perspicacious, and humble, a voracious reader and lively dancer with a wry sense of humor. She will be deeply missed and remembered. Memorial donations may be made to Save the Children or Catholic Charities.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
