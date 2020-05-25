AUBURN, ME-Elizabeth A. Richards, 74, of Bridgton, ME, formerly of Bristol, CT, died Monday evening, May 18, 2020 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Elizabeth was born on Sept. 30, 1945, in Bristol, CT, a daughter of, Philip and Elizabeth (Gualtieri) Archambeault. She attended local schools, graduating from St. Anthony's Catholic High School. As a young woman, Elizabeth began her working career as a secretary at Chick Miller Chevrolet in Bristol, CT. She later went to work at Southern New England Telephone Company where she served in many capacities over 15 years. It was during those years that she met and married, Jeffrey Richards. They were wed on July 25, 1987 by a Justice of the Peace in Chester, CT. After their marriage, she worked the most important job of her life raising children to be responsible adults and making a positive impact on their lives. In 2002 she and Jeffrey moved to Bartlett, NH after the purchase of a bed and breakfast that they ran as innkeepers hosting guests from all over the world and keeping them well fed with her wonderful creations in the kitchen. In 2007 they officially retired to Bridgton, ME where she immersed herself in the community serving on the Bridgton Library board and in the Women's Guild at St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was a communicant and helped with the food bank. One of Jeffrey and Elizabeth favorite escapes was to Bar Harbor, ME, where they enjoyed many beautiful sunsets. Elizabeth was passionate about the English language and had a passion for writing. She enjoyed reading and recording books for the blind, and the company of friends and family. She also had a love for musical theater, which she commenced in high school and continued through her patronage and work with the Goodspeed Opera House. Elizabeth is loved by her husband, Jeffrey of Bridgton; children, Brett Hamilton Richards and his wife, Hollie of Woodbury, CT and Pamela Fettig and her husband, Arthur of Campbell Hall, NY; siblings, Carl, Carol, Frank, Jim, Myra, Mary, Joseph, Vera and their spouses, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bill and Phillip. When able to do so, there will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Bridgton. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco where Jeffrey invites kind words, condolences and tributes on her Tribute Wall at www.hallfuneralhome.net. Donations may be made in Elizabeth's memory to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240 (www.androscoggin.org), and St Joseph's Women's Guild Education Award, 225 S. High St., Bridgton, ME 04009.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 25, 2020.