Elizabeth "Betty Ann" (Kelly) Sullivan, 65, loving wife of Kevin M. Sullivan, of Old Lyme, formerly of Glastonbury, passed away Sunday April 28, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Charles and Albertina (Dionne) Kelly. Betty Ann was a graduate of St. Peter's School, Hartford Public High School, Norwalk Community College and the University of Connecticut. She was the school nurse at South Catholic High School, Bulkeley High School and Dwight Elementary School. Betty was always taking care of others, whether it be a dog, a friend of her children's or a student from school that needed help. She loved hosting social gatherings and her door at the beach was always open to all who stopped by. Betty was a loving wife, mother, nana, aunt, cousin and friend to all. Along with her husband, she will be greatly missed by her son, KC Sullivan, his wife Tara and their children Harper and Hayden, of London, England; her daughter, Mary Ellen O'Neill, her husband Michael and their children Finnegan, Owen, Kellan and Maeve, of Dover, MA; and her daughter, Kelly Larson, her husband Jon, their daughter Bridget and soon to be born Baby Larson, who Betty Ann was anxiously awaiting, of Old Lyme. She also leaves her sister-in-law Mary-Anne Sullivan of Wethersfield and her brother-in-law Thomas Sullivan and his wife Peggy, of Rocky Hill, her nieces and nephews Jennifer Kelly, Beth Charbonnier, Maura Sullivan, Rob Sullivan, Shauna Sullivan, Tom Sullivan, Brendan Sullivan and Jared Sullivan. She is also survived by several cousins, among them, Margaret Root, Ann-Marie Szerejko, Lorraine Wetstone, and Barbara Carlevale with whom she shared a sisterly bond. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Charles "Chuck" Kelly, her brother-in-law Robert P. Sullivan Jr, and nephew Michael Sullivan. Friends and relatives may call on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held on Monday May 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capitol Avenue, Hartford. Attendees are asked to go directly to church. Entombment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Hartford. Memorial donations in Betty Ann's name may be made to The GCS Project, 2795 Estates Drive, Park City, Utah, 84060. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit www.Farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant from May 2 to May 3, 2019