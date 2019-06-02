Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Allen Obituary
Elizabeth Rockwell Allen passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Avery Heights. She was 93 years old. An earlier obituary was placed in the April 27th Courant.A memorial service will take place at Immanuel Congregational Church at 10 Woodlawn Street, Hartford, CT on June 9th at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to at .ct. Taylor and Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences and online obituary, please visit www.tayorandmodeenconnecticut.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now