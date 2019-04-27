Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) Anderson passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 23, 2019. She just celebrated her 85th birthday on March 29th. with her aide by her side. Betty was a wonderfully loved teacher in the Farmington school system. Retired in 1996 to her home. Betty's laughter was as contagious as her smile. She loved music and the arts. She played piano and entertained anyone who entered her home with those skills. In spite of her challenges she remained steadfast in her thoughts as she continued to age and welcomed anyone to talk to her about her students. She was a proud woman who dressed well and loved going to the hairdresser. Betty was grateful for the care provided by her caregivers through PAFY, Inc. and her partnerships with her conservators Sharon Gauthier, RN, Atty. Marialta Sparagna and Atty. Jen Leavitt. This team made sure at all times that her care always met her needs. Betty would also like to thank the Live Well Staff in Southington who cared for Betty's needs on a daily basis with respect and dignity as well as her physician Dr. Anne Kenney who was pivotal in assuring her comfort. While at Live Well in Southington she continued to be loved by all who surrounded her until she passed on that early morning. She now has joined her parents Grace and John Ellis Sr. Her brother John Ellis Jr (Jack) remains in California along with nephews, Jeffrey Ellis, Jonathan Ellis, Michel Ellis and Kevin Ellis and several grand nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Monday April 29, 2019 from 4PM-7PM at Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon, CT 06001. A Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 10AM at Carmon's. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Rural Route 32, Stafford Springs, CT, 06076. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory may be made to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Ste. 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to Farmington Valley Arts Center, 25 Arts Center Lane, Avon, CT 06001. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary