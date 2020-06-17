Elizabeth "Betty" Ann DeFeo, 75, lifelong Wethersfield resident, loving wife to Italo "George" DeFeo, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her beach cottage in Old Saybrook. Betty was born in Hartford, October 25, 1944, daughter to the late Phillip and Tarsilla Villone, and was a graduate of Wethersfield High School. Betty loved being at the shore and cherished the time she spent with her family and dog, which brought great joy to her life. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her daughter, Tarsilla "Tara" Gregor and son-in-law Derrick, of Glastonbury, a daughter Gina DeFeo; a brother Donald A. Villone of Windsor; four adored grandchildren, Cody and Bryce Gregor, and Jimmy and Gabrielle Bouchard; son-in-law James Bouchard; in-laws, Serafina, Maria and Dominic; and many nieces and nephews. Due to restrictions related to the pandemic, a maximum of 50 people can attend a viewing starting at 12:30 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020 with a brief service held at 1:30 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. Interment will follow that is open to all at 2:15 pm in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery (Section Y), Bloomfield. Services will be live streamed. To extend online condolences and for live streaming instructions, please visit Betty's webpage at farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 17, 2020.