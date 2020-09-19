I have known Betty and Hap for many years. Hap could have never picked a better woman. Betty was the most loving, caring and thoughtful person to know. She always thought of others instead of herself. My deepest sympathy goes out to her children and their families , you all were truly blessed to have such a amazing Mom. grammie and great grammie. Betty you have touched my life and I will always keep you and our memories deep in my heart. You will never be forgotten and always be missed. ( I LOVE YOU MORE) GOT YOU! Give Hap my love, till we meet again. Love, Deb and Bob Pinette and family

Debbie

Friend