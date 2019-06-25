Elizabeth Anne "Betty" (Mathiason) Dimock, passed away peacefully at Rockville General Hospital on June 21, 2019, at the age of 89 years. Betty was born to William and Bessie (King) Mathiason in Old Lyme, Connecticut on March 5, 1930. On June 14, 1952, Betty married Myron Dimock, and the two enjoyed 65 years of marriage until Myron's passing in 2017. She made her home in Jupiter, Florida, and Vernon, Connecticut. Betty was a devoted wife and mother who was athletic and enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, reading and family activities. She was an enthusiastic dog lover and took great joy over the years in caring for Otto, Star, Fritz, Leo, Robby, Cody and Kona. She was also an avid and accomplished shopper and the family knew that there was no one who could find a better deal than she. Betty is lovingly remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Gretchen Dimock, of Holualoa, Hawaii, her son, Kenneth Dimock of Vernon, Connecticut, her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Mary Dimock, of Vernon, Connecticut, and her grandson, Kyle, of Boston, Massachusetts. A graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery, 22 Cemetery Avenue, Rockville, Connecticut, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary