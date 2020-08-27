Elizabeth Babson

Elizabeth Goldfarb Babson, age 67, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Elizabeth, always known as Betsy to her friends and loved ones, was born in Hartford, CT, to Benjamin and the late Dorothy Goldfarb. She was a graduate of Conard High School and The Chandler School in Boston, MA after which she worked as a paralegal at several law firms in Boston and San Francisco. Betsy was a devoted mother and friend to all her who knew her. Always positive and upbeat, she enjoyed volunteering at her children's school events when they were young; running; concerts; the beach; watching the Red Sox and spending time with family and friends. Betsy will be remembered for her grace, her beauty, her laughter, her ever-present smile and her abiding strength in the face of all adversity. She is survived by her children, Caroline Babson of New York City and Andrew Babson of Philadelphia; her father Benjamin Goldfarb of West Hartford; her brother Andrew Goldfarb of San Francisco, her sister Katie Ebersman and her husband David, of Tyngsboro, MA and their children, Emily and Simon, and her former husband, Marshall Babson of New York City. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and cherished friends who loved her dearly. She was predeceased by her mother and best friend, Dolly. The family would like to express their never-ending thanks to the wonderful caregivers, Eveth, Shirley, Malena, Barbara, Karisha, Brunhild and Nyoka, each one of whom became a member of Betsy's family with their loving attention and affection through the years. A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 30th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. To share a memory or leave condolences online, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com