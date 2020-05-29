Elizabeth "Betty" (Hentig) Barker, 93, of Newington, widow of the late William H. Barker, Jr, passed away Wednesday (May 27, 2020) at Middlewoods of Newington. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was a Berlin resident since 1964 before moving to Newington in 2017. Betty was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. in Chemistry. She was a member of the Berlin Congregational Church and was active in the Women's Federation of the Church and running the Posey Shop during the May Breakfast at the church. She took great pleasure in gardening, playing cards with friends and family, and spending weekends at the lake. She also enjoyed annual winter trips to Siesta Key, FL. Family was most important to Betty. She loved being a wife and mother, raising her children and later seeing her grandchildren grow up. She also found joy in watching her great-grandchildren, who always brought a smile to her face. Surviving are two sons, William A. Barker and his wife Deborah of Enfield, and Gary S. Barker and his wife Joyce of Medway, MA; a daughter, Janice Barker and her husband Robert Wooten of Scarborough, ME; six grandchildren, Kristie Seeger and her husband Justin, Kimberly Matthews and her husband Daniel, Allison Pinto and her husband Michael, Jonathan Barker and his wife Lindsey, Lauren Barker, and Scott McFarland; seven great grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Carlson Funeral Home of New Britain. Burial will be private at the family's convenience in Maple Cemetery, Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Berlin Congregational Church, 878 Worthington Ridge, Berlin, CT 06037 or to the American Cancer Society, 111 Founders Plaza, 2nd Floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 29, 2020.