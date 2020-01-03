Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
305 Washington Street
New Britain, CT
Liturgy
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
305 Washington Street
New Britain, CT
Elizabeth Beck Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" (Golyshko) Beck, 90, of Wethersfield, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was a very active parishioner of the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church in New Britain and a member of its Protection of the Theotokos Sisterhood, participating in various church fundraisers throughout the years. Betty enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and being involved in her grandchildrens' sporting events. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her three children, Ellen Santoro and husband Rico, Carol Paproski and husband the Very Rev. Peter Paproski and Lawrence Beck, Jr. and wife Kathleen Dupilka ; his four grandchildren, Leah and Rachel Santoro and Daniel and Timothy Paproski. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Jean Golyshko and Lenora Beck and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by Lawrence D. Beck, her beloved husband of 66 years, her brother, William Golyshko and brother-in-law John "Sonny" Beck. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. directly at the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 305 Washington Street, New Britain, immediately followed by a funeral liturgy beginning at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, New Britain. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is in care of arrangements. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Livewell Health Care Center, the staff of Companions for Living, and to the staff at the Newington Adult Day Care for their compassion and wonderful care. Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, 305 Washington St., New Britain, CT 06051. To share a message of sympathy, visit www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
