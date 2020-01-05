Home

Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Hartford Mutual Society
East Granby, CT

Elizabeth Black-Glooskin


1930 - 2020
Elizabeth Black-Glooskin Obituary
Elizabeth (Black) Glooskin 89, of West Hartford, CT passed away January 03, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1930, daughter to William and Gussy Silverman. Affectionately known as Bette or "Bubby", loving everyone with open arms, caring for her family and friends with all her heart. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother to her son William and his wife Marsha Black of Mahwah, NJ and her daughter Nancy Black of Hamden, CT and to her two most special grand daughters Lauren Kay and Erica Black whom she all loved so dearly. Funeral services will be graveside on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020 at Hartford Mutual Society in East Granby, CT. Please make all donations to Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 5, 2020
