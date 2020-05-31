Elizabeth Budnik, 69, of Columbia, beloved wife for 34 years of Andrew A. Budnik, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in New Britain. Born in South Deerfield, MA on June 1, 1950, daughter of the late Ted and Emilia (Maziarz) Marzec, she was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of 1968. Elizabeth spent most of her career in the banking industry working for Hartford National Bank, Connecticut National Bank, Shawmut Bank, Fleet Bank, and Webster Bank. After 25 years in banking, she took a position with Apria Healthcare where she worked in the medical billing department until her retirement after 11 years of service. Elizabeth was an excellent cook and baker and was the consummate hostess. She loved to entertain her family and friends and was always willing to help others. Proud of her Polish heritage, she was a member of the Polish Army Veterans Association of America, Post #119 Ladies Auxiliary and she was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford since she was a young girl. Besides her husband, she leaves a sister, Salomela Draka and her husband Jan of Hartford; and two nephews, Robert and Daniel Draka both of Hartford. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, June 7, 2-5 p.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford. Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 8, 9:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to Polish Scouting Organization ZHP, 31 Montowese Street, Hartford, CT 06114. For online condolences and view the service on or after June 8th, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.