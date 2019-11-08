Home

Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Elizabeth C. Woodward


1949 - 2019
Elizabeth C. Woodward Obituary
1949-2019 Woodstock Valley - Elizabeth Carol Woodward, 70, died on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Robert N. Woodward, of Woodstock; her three children: Marc A. Petz and his wife Laura, of Phoenix, AZ, Matt A. Petz of Putnam, and Merideth A. Petz and her boyfriend Scott of Putnam; her grandson, Everett J. Petz of Phoenix, AZ; her loving parents, Everett and Nancy Cowley of Woodstock, CT; and her sister, Valerie Jones and her husband, John-Paul, of El Paso, TX. She was predeceased by her grandson, Rowan H. Petz. Elizabeth was a Correctional Officer for the State of Connecticut for 20 years, retiring in 2015. She was a free-spirit who loved music, enjoyed sewing and adored her pug, Connie. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A private memorial service will be held for the immediate family in the future. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory 104 Church St., Putnam, CT. For memorial guestbook please visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 8, 2019
