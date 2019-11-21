Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Teresa of Calcutta (St. Bridget Church)
80 Main Street,
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Catherine O'Neill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Catherine O'Neill Obituary
Born in New York City, Betty entered this world along side her twin brother John on March 29, 1925. She died at home and in peace on Sunday, November 17, 2019, having been blessed with good health until her final day. Betty was raised in Flushing, NY, graduated from Saint Michaels Grammar School and Flushing High School. She was extremely proud of her career as an administrative and financial assistant at McAllister Tugboat Company for 54 years. Her Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life. Betty was kind and compassionate to all. She saw the good in every person no matter the circumstance. She was an active communicant and volunteer at Saint Michaels in Flushing, Saint Marks in Westbrook and the Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta in Manchester. During her lifetime, she traveled extensively, touring most of the United States, Europe, Egypt, Russia and Africa. Betty loved music, dancing and was a competitive bowler. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed socializing. Betty was predeceased by her sister Johanna, her brother John and sister-in-law Joan, and her nephew Kevin. She is survived by her sister Mary, her nephews and their wives John and Susan O'Neill, Terrance and Maureen O'Neill, Dennis O'Neill, Colin and Lisa O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill, and numerous great and great-grand nieces and nephews. During her final years, she was provided with compassionate care from Seongyi Diana, Collette Lessard and Judy Rakus. Visiting hours are Saturday November 23rd from 9-11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Teresa of Calcutta (St. Bridget Church), 80 Main Street, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, 80 Main Street Manchester, CT 06042. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -