|
|
Born in New York City, Betty entered this world along side her twin brother John on March 29, 1925. She died at home and in peace on Sunday, November 17, 2019, having been blessed with good health until her final day. Betty was raised in Flushing, NY, graduated from Saint Michaels Grammar School and Flushing High School. She was extremely proud of her career as an administrative and financial assistant at McAllister Tugboat Company for 54 years. Her Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life. Betty was kind and compassionate to all. She saw the good in every person no matter the circumstance. She was an active communicant and volunteer at Saint Michaels in Flushing, Saint Marks in Westbrook and the Parish of Saint Teresa of Calcutta in Manchester. During her lifetime, she traveled extensively, touring most of the United States, Europe, Egypt, Russia and Africa. Betty loved music, dancing and was a competitive bowler. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed socializing. Betty was predeceased by her sister Johanna, her brother John and sister-in-law Joan, and her nephew Kevin. She is survived by her sister Mary, her nephews and their wives John and Susan O'Neill, Terrance and Maureen O'Neill, Dennis O'Neill, Colin and Lisa O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill, and numerous great and great-grand nieces and nephews. During her final years, she was provided with compassionate care from Seongyi Diana, Collette Lessard and Judy Rakus. Visiting hours are Saturday November 23rd from 9-11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Teresa of Calcutta (St. Bridget Church), 80 Main Street, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society, 80 Main Street Manchester, CT 06042. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019