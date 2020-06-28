Elizabeth "Betty" Chiapponi, 90, formerly of Hartford and Newington, quietly passed away on June 23, 2020 at Avery Heights Nursing Home in Hartford. She was born on January 18, 1930 in Plainville to the late Clifford Stanley Lee and Leona Mae Grant. Betty was raised in Hartford, graduated from Weaver High School, and was employed for 25 years with the State of Connecticut's Hartford Regional Center where she helped to care for mentally ill patients. Prior to that, she worked as a Nurse's Aide and for the Travelers Life Insurance Company. Betty enjoyed spending her time with her entire family, working in her flower gardens, going to yard sales, and listening to music. Betty leaves her three children, Guy R. Chiapponi and his wife, Hiayan, of North Adams MA; Tracy Plourd and her husband, Daniel, of Kensington; and Eric Chiapponi and his wife, Lynn, of Centreville, VA. Betty also leaves five grandchildren, Aiyana, Sajun, Michael, Leidy and Christine, a sister, Bea Andrews, of Lebanon, a sister, Serena Lee, of Amherst, MA, several nieces and nephews, and her great-grandson, Massimo. She was predeceased by her brother, Clifford Lee, Jr., her sister, Shirleyann McDonald, her grandson, Guy F. Chiapponi, and the father of her children, Francis H. Chiapponi. A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the coming weeks. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.